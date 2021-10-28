JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 111,295 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 29.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

