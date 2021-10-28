JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.