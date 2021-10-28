JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.79 Million Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of EZCORP worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EZCORP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

