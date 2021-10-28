JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1,191.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of BRP worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $86.99 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.