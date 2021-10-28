JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,960

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,604 ($60.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,970.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,847.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

