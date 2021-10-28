JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,373,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $68.66.

