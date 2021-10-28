Josh Silverman Sells 16,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Etsy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

