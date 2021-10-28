John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 817.6% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 28,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

