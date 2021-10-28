John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

NYSE:JBT traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

