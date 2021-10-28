John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

NYSE:JBT traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 14,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

