Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

