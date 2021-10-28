Jefferies Group LLC Sells 63,301 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,301 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

