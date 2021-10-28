Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,045 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

