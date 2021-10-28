Jefferies Group LLC Invests $955,000 in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

