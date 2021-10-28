Jefferies Group LLC Buys 3,099 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

