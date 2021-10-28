Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

