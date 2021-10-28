Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.24 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.