Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 83,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,798. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.