Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE ST opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

