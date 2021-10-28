Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agenus Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday.

AGEN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agenus by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 302,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 131,224 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.