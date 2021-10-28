Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

FLT stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

