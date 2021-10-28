Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2023 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

FB stock opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28. The company has a market capitalization of $880.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 157.3% during the third quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 17,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 74.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,286 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

