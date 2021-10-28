JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading 5% Higher

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

