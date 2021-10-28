Jayesh Sahasi Sells 32,386 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00.

NYSE ONTF opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $899.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

