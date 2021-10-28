James D. Nesci Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

