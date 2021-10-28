Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY21 guidance at $1.00-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.000-$1.500 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. Itron has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.