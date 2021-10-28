Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

