Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.51

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 786106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

