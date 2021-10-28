Islet Management LP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.0% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 535,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $106.23. 90,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.