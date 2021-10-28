Islet Management LP Takes $44.69 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,693,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $188.03. 12,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,617. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

