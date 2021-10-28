Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

Shares of MKTX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $406.51. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,888. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

