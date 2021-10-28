Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.33% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

FCNCA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $820.42. 821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $434.39 and a one year high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

