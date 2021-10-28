Islet Management LP Makes New $16.12 Million Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TRIP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,003. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

