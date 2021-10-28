Islet Management LP Invests $4.54 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,666,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,774,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,227. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

