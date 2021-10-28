Islet Management LP Invests $13.19 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,124. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

