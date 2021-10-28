Islet Management LP Has $19.67 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Islet Management LP lowered its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,809 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned about 0.34% of nCino worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,969 shares of company stock worth $14,626,635. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 6,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.