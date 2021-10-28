Islet Management LP Acquires 115,940 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS comprises 1.0% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Islet Management LP owned about 0.32% of Lightspeed POS worth $34,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

NASDAQ LSPD traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

