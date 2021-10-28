iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Short Interest Down 86.7% in October

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. iSign Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Get iSign Solutions alerts:

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iSign Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSign Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.