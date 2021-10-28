iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 94.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.