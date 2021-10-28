iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,715. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

