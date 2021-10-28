iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.68, with a volume of 1561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

