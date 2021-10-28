iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $456,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

