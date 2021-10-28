iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 71,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.