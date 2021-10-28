iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

