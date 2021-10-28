ironSource (IS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ironSource (NYSE: IS):

10/27/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ironSource had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

10/5/2021 – ironSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/30/2021 – ironSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/29/2021 – ironSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

9/24/2021 – ironSource had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

