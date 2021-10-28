iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

IRBT stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,842. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

