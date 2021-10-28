IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

