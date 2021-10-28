Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/7/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

