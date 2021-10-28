Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/21/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/15/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/10/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/7/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
