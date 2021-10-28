Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

10/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/14/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

DSDVY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

