Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/27/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/27/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/18/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “
- 10/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/14/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
DSDVY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.
DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.