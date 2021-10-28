Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes $546,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,599. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

